Celebrate the Arrival of Summer with Sant Joan

Spring is almost over, and one of Mallorca’s best-loved traditions happens with the start of summer. The Night of Sant Joan is on the 23rd of June, the eve of the saint’s day, and it’s an event that shouldn’t be missed.

In Mallorca, it’s a magical, atmospheric night to mark the arrival of summer and all the good things that go with it, so it’s inevitable that many people head to one of the island’s beaches for it. However, Palma and towns and villages across Mallorca also have events including music, dancing, food, fireworks, and ancient traditions.

Fire is one of the most important aspects of the night of Sant Joan, as it is in many island traditions, so expect bonfires, ‘dimonis’, and the fire-runs known here as ‘correfoc’.

On beaches, you’ll see groups of people sitting on the sand around bonfires or tea lights. Don’t be surprised to see people leaping over the flames of a fire, a ritual that is said to remove negativity and bring good luck for the future – unless, of course, you don’t jump high enough!

Another ritual is a midnight dip in the sea, not only to cool off if it’s a hot night, but also for purification.

The saint’s day itself, the 24th, is a public holiday in some parts of the island, so public offices and some shops may be closed. If you celebrate Sant Joan like the locals, you too may need a lie-in the next day.









