Enjoy a Bird-Eye View of Palma

Only a small percentage of Mallorca’s visitors get to see the panorama from the roof terraces of Palma’s magnificent Gothic cathedral, known as La Seu. To get up there, you must climb the steps to the rooftop, where, on a self-guided tour, you can walk around the flying buttresses, see the Cathedral’s famous large rose window, the bell tower, and enjoy the ultimate skyline view of Palma and the bay.

This visit isn’t for those who dislike heights or suffer from vertigo, because the rooftop is 43 metres above ground. But if you’re fit enough to climb the 215 steps, you’ll be rewarded with excellent views and photo opportunities.



You need to book a date and time for your visit, on the cathedral website. Daytime visits begin at 10:00h with the last one at 16:30h. The cost is 25€ per person or 8€ for island residents.



On Fridays, residents can access the roof terraces free of charge, but you must get your ticket at the Cathedral ticket office and show proof of residency.

Children under the age of nine are not allowed on the roof terraces. Make sure you have plenty of battery power for those photos that only visitors to La Seu’s rooftop terraces can take.