Es Balcó de Son Vida, Palma

Although I’ve never stayed overnight in the iconic Castillo Hotel Son Vida, I’ve visited many times over the years for various reasons, drawn there by the unbeatable, panoramic views of Palma and the Bay of Palma, as well as the splendour of this iconic hotel, located on a 13th-century finca.

The opening this spring of the hotel’s new restaurant, Es Balcó de Son Vida, is now another reason to visit, and it’s open to the public as well as those staying in the hotel. The space has been given a totally new, fresh look, filled with natural light and incorporating wood, linen, terrazzo, and marble in the design by the studio EMCI.

In addition to the adjacent terrace for al fresco dining, Es Balcó de Son Vida features a winter garden with floor-to-ceiling windows taking full advantage of the extensive views. When the weather permits, the windows in this part of the dining room can be fully opened to create the sensation of dining on a balcony.

David Mendez is the head chef of the new restaurant. Born in Madrid, he’s been in Mallorca for 25 years and told us he is ‘mallorquín at heart.’ Yes, we had the opportunity to talk to him because he accompanies the dishes to the tables. I always appreciate seeing the chef and having the opportunity to exchange a few words.

Before moving to the Castillo in late 2024, David worked at Mallorca’s 5-star Cap Rocat hotel, but an early role was at DINS by Santi Taura in its original location in Lloseta. He shares Santi’s passion for traditional ‘mallorquín’ recipes, seasonality, and sustainably sourced local produce, which chimes with other practices that have earned Castillo Hotel Son Vida the prestigious ‘Green Key’ certification.

Es Balcó de Son Vida offers dinner only from an à la carte and two tasting menus (5 & 7 courses; 90€ & 120€ respectively). The à la carte menu offers starters (including Sóller red prawns) a Mediterranean raw section, rice and pasta, four fish, and five farm-to-table dishes.

We chose the five-course tasting menu to experience more of David’s cuisine, which is accurately described as Mediterranean with a contemporary Mallorcan touch.

Our dinner began with a choice of good breads and a complimentary appetizer – a promising start. I particularly enjoyed the mini potato coca with a bite of sobrasada at its heart.

The first course of the tasting menu was a deliciously fresh ‘trampó’ with mussels and escabeche. This and the third course, the Spanish fish, denton, served on a pil pil sauce, with samphire and a foam of their own fermented beetroot, were my favourites, but I enjoyed everything we ate. David Mendez has an obvious passion for fish, but each dish reveals the culinary talent of this chef, who won the annual Oleotapa competition last year. The flavours, textures, and presentation of his dishes will impress hotel guests and discerning local diners this season.

I loved the new tableware, the stylish Robert Welch cutlery, the comfortable chairs (so important for a relaxing dining experience), and the efficient and friendly service from maître d’ Alejandro and his team.

Prices are in line with the 5-star standards of Castillo Hotel Son Vida, but are worth it for the experience of dining extremely well with those prestigious views over Palma. Es Balcó de Son Vida is a restaurant to consider for a memorable dinner with someone special.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Es Balcó de Son Vida Castillo Hotel Son Vida

C/ Raixa, 2

Urbanización Son Vida 07013 Palma +34 971 49 34 93 eMail >>

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Opening times:

Monday - Sunday, 19 - 22 h