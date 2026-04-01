International wanted man from Switzerland arrested in Palma

The Spanish National Police arrested an internationally wanted man from Switzerland in Palma. A European arrest warrant had been issued for him. The Swiss authorities accuse him of drug trafficking, money laundering, and theft. According to police, he had most recently been staying in the Calvià area. On Friday afternoon, he was ultimately apprehended in Palma. The Balearic Supreme Court will now decide on his extradition to Switzerland.

Source: inselradio.com



