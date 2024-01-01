Negre, Port d’Alcúdia

It’s useful to know about a restaurant in Mallorca that’s by the sea, open 365 days a year, and offers Mediterranean-Asian cuisine. Negre in Port d’Alcúdia is such a place. It’s also open all day, which means that cooked breakfast cravings can also be satisfied there, thanks to the separate all-morning breakfast menu.

Negre first opened in 2016 and soon became the go-to place in the port for both locals and visitors. Forced to close for almost two years because of structural problems in the building, owner Luca Banti gave Negre a dramatic new look and an exciting reopening event in Port d’Alcúdia in April 2024.

Negre’s location, facing the harbour, makes it an appealing place to eat, drink, or meet friends for a coffee. Terrace tables under black parasols are perfect for people-watching, but I favour the interior. With its stippled, clay-coloured walls and artworks of female figures, the restaurant has a cosy cave-like feel to it, with accents of black in the tableware and furniture to reflect the name. Don’t miss a visit to the unique bathrooms.

Negre’s executive chef is Claudio Lemos, and on a day-to-day basis, Lenin García is head chef, responsible for a menu with something for all tastes, based on quality products.

The lunch-and-dinner menu offers starters, salads and greens, rice and pasta dishes, street food, dishes from the grill, pizzas and gourmet pizzas, and Asian dishes, including sushi. Vegetarians and those on a gluten-free regime will find a good choice at Negre.

The weather was grey and drizzly on the day we had lunch, but Negre was busy with locals, including families, and the ambience was buzzy. Plenty of uniformed staff were on duty and service was efficient and friendly.

Dishes we tried included a tartar of akami (the leanest part of tuna), wild sea bass, roast beef ‘picaña’, and chicken Thai-style yellow curry. Dessert was a silky pistachio crème brûlée (7,50€). My favourite dish was the flavourful Thai curry, with coconut milk, vegetables, and jasmine rice (20€); it’s also available with shrimp or tofu.

Drink options include wines, classic and virgin cocktails, juices, soft drinks, and bottled and draft beers. Prices are fair too, with wines by the glass from 4,30€ to 5,90€. Wines are mainly from Mallorca and the Peninsula, with a few references from France and Italy.

DJ music adds to the ambience, with live DJ sets at weekends making Negre the place to eat, drink, and socialise in Port d’Alcúdia.

If you enjoy the food at Negre, you’ll soon also be able to check out the seasonal beach clubs, Numa Beach in Playa de Muro and Nanai Beach in Ses Illetes – both under the same ownership and management.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.