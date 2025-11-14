Nus – Palma

Choosing where to eat in Santa Catalina can be a challenge with such a large choice of eateries. But if you value honest, stripped-back cooking and dishes made from carefully chosen ingredients, I’d recommend trying chef Irene Martínez’s restaurant Nus, which has been open for three years.

Irene has some top-notch experience on her CV. She was second chef to Tomeu Martí at Palma’s Arume, where she learnt about Japanese culinary techniques. She then moved to Madrid, working at Dabiz Muñoz’s 3-Michelin-starred DiverXo. A three-month stay in Kyoto, Japan, followed, honing her Japanese culinary skills. She returned to Mallorca as second chef to Santi Taura at the Michelin-starred DINS Santi Taura before starting her own restaurant.

Despite having worked with some illustrious chefs, Irene doesn’t appear to seek the limelight. She seems content to be in the Nus kitchen preparing dishes with Asian influences, to be shared in a convivial ambience.

The restaurant interior is simple and unfussy. Nus means knot in English. Wood and its knots are important elements in the décor: Irene’s father was a carpenter, and an endearing addition here is a raised table that used to be her father’s workbench. With a prime view of the open kitchen at the rear, this table is a great option for a group of friends.

Nus has two tasting menus: ‘Pechà’ (70€) and ‘Mijilla’ (55€). Having tried some à la carte dishes, I’d happily choose either one of these tasting menus on an evening visit.

On this occasion, we ate from the main menu which is divided into temporary dishes, those that are always available, and desserts.

We began with chili and crab croquetas, with a chipotle mayonnaise (3,50€). The idea is to share dishes, so you taste more of Irene’s delicious food. After the tasty croquetas, we chose two fish dishes from the ‘Los de Siempre’ section of the menu: Pargo marinated in kombu algae (20€), and sea bass roasted with Thai pesto (18€). The menu includes ‘presa Ibérica’ with Japanese BBQ sauce, oxtail ‘a la royale’, and tortilla with kimchi. There are four desserts, from which we chose chocolate and carob coulant – with an oozing, rich, molten centre, and ‘brazo gitano’ – which translates as gipsy’s arm – what British people would call Swiss roll, served with yuzu ice cream. My husband devoured this with enthusiasm, although I was just in time to scoop up a spoonful.

We drank wine by the glass and enjoyed the fruity Mallorcan ‘Estel’ from Celler 3.10 (7€), as well as sparkling water (3,20€), and americano coffee (2,80€) to end our lunch.

As a sentimental soul, I was touched by the story of Irene Martínez incorporating her father’s former workbench in the décor at Nus, but it was her lovingly prepared food that is the reason we’ll return.

Prices correct at time of writing.

Nus Carrer d’Anníbal, 11 07013 Palma +34 871 178 603 Email



https://nuspalma.com

Instagram

Facebook



Opening times:

Tuesday to Saturday

13 - 16 h & 19 - 23 h

Closed Sunday & Monday