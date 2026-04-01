Policing operation in Cala Millor: 64 illegal workers discovered

The companies involved face fines of more than 640,000 euros, according to initial estimates.

In a major operation at a construction site in Cala Millor, Spain’s National Police identified 64 workers suspected of being employed illegally and arrested three men. Those arrested are said to have worked with forged documents. In total, officers checked 384 employees from 42 companies. Administrative proceedings were initiated against the 64 workers without valid residence status. The companies involved face fines of more than 640,000 euros, according to initial estimates.

Source: inselradio.com



