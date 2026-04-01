Reopening of the Club de Mar in Palma

The complex on the Paseo Marítimo is set to serve in future as a link between the port, the promenade and the city center.

After extensive modernization, the Club de Mar in Palma has reopened. The complex on the Paseo Marítimo is set to serve in future as a link between the port, the promenade and the city center. For the first time, the site is freely accessible, with new piers, shops and a planned restaurant. More than 200 guests from politics and business attended the opening yesterday. With more than 500 berths and around 3,000 square meters of new space, the location is intended to strengthen Palma’s international competitiveness.

Source: inselradio.com



