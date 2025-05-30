Restaurante Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia

You don’t have to be a golfer to appreciate why lunching at a golf course restaurant can be a good idea. The food portions are generous to satisfy hungry golfers after they’ve come off the course, and the surroundings are restful, lush with well-maintained greens, and have lovely views.

Most importantly, as the season progresses and finding parking spaces in urban and coastal locations becomes a challenge, golf courses usually have large car parks.

Restaurante Golf Alcanada, near Port d’Alcúdia, has all these qualities. Its coastal location, overlooking the 19th-century Alcanada island lighthouse, satisfies the desire for a sea view when eating out.

The heavens opened on the day we visited, so we had no choice but to eat in the smart dining room, which soon filled with others who’d already been sitting on the terrace to eat alfresco.

The restaurant at Golf Alcanada serves Mediterranean cuisine and is part of the Grupo Babuxa, which includes the Casa Gallega restaurants in Palma, owned by the Galician chef Ricardo Suarez.

As well as the à la carte menu, this Alcanada restaurant offers a weekly lunch menu, available daily. The menu costs 30€ for three courses, including bread, alioli, olives, water, and a bottle of wine between two people. It’s also available at weekends and on public holidays for the slightly higher price of 35€. A ‘special’ version is also available for 42€.

We chose the 30€ menu, which offered a choice of six starters and nine main-course dishes. I began with avocado and grilled chicken breast salad with croutons; I declined the cocktail sauce offered with it. My companion had fried Brie salad with raspberry vinaigrette. Both portions were generous, tasty, and fresh.

My main course was a substantial beef cachopo (Cordon Bleu), served with fries and pimentos de Padrón. My companion chose grilled salmon fillet with curry sauce, coconut milk, and purée of potatoes. The dessert of the day was a slightly warm-from-the-oven cake with ice cream and fruits, which went down well.

We felt this lunch menu was good value for money, considering the choice of fish and meat main courses. Vegetarians and vegans would need to choose from the à la carte menu, which has four dishes in a section dedicated to them. Service was efficient and friendly, and the setting is gorgeous. We’ve resolved to return to Restaurante Golf Alcanada for lunch on a sunny day when we can sit on the terrace and enjoy those privileged views.

Restaurante Golf Alcanada Carretera del Faro s/n 07400 Port d’Alcúdia +34 971 54 95 60 e-Mail

Opening times:

Lunch menu available 12:30 - 16 h

Open 8 - 19 h