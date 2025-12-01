RotW Christmas Special

There’s no Restaurant of the Week in this Christmas week, but if you’re looking for a place to eat out in Mallorca, I’m here to remind you that you’ll find dozens of restaurants featured here on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.

In 2025, I’ve independently reviewed 50 varied restaurants around Mallorca. You can read where to eat well in Palma, in towns and villages, by the sea, and in the countryside. Whether you’re on a tight budget or can splurge on a gastronomic dining experience, there’s a place to suit you.

This year, I’ve reviewed restaurants in places including Palma, Portocolom, Cas Concos, Colònia de Sant Jordi, Estellencs, Felanitx, Sa Coma, Port Vell, and Sa Cabaneta. The eateries have included Izakaya High Japanese Cuisine in Palma, named in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards as the best fine dining restaurant in Spain – and the second best in the world! You can read about two restaurants in Palma owned by chefs with Michelin-starred places elsewhere on the island. There are restaurants in hotels and one on a golf course.

Among this year’s Restaurant of the Week reviews, you’ll find the cuisine of countries such as Peru, Japan, Italy, Greece, Spain, and traditional ‘mallorquín’ dishes.

Each Restaurant of the Week review is broadcast twice a day for seven days, at approximately 12:10h and 18:10h. And a more detailed review, with contact details, location map, and photographs, is added to and stays on this website.

The next Restaurant of the Week will be broadcast from Monday, December 29th.

Until then, wherever and whatever you’re eating this Christmas week, bon profit from all of us at Mallorca Sunshine Radio.















