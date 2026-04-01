Spain’s former Queen Sofía visiting Mallorca

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have not attended the traditional Easter Mass in the cathedral for several years

Spain’s former Queen Sofía is back in Mallorca. The mother of King Felipe VI arrived on the island together with her daughter, Infanta Cristina. The occasion is the traditional charity concert of Projecte Home, which is taking place today in Palma Cathedral. This year, Verdi’s “Requiem” will be performed there. For the former queen, this Easter season is a special one, as it is the first to take place without her sister Irene of Greece, who died in January. King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been foregoing a visit to the traditional Easter Mass in Palma Cathedral for several years.

Spain’s former Queen Sofía is back in Mallorca. The mother of King Felipe VI arrived on the island together with her daughter, Infanta Cristina. The occasion is the traditional charity concert of Projecte Home, which is taking place today in Palma Cathedral. This year, Verdi’s “Requiem” will be performed there. For the former queen, this Easter season is a special one, as it is the first to take place without her sister Irene of Greece, who died in January. King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been foregoing a visit to the traditional Easter Mass in Palma Cathedral for several years.

Source: inselradio.com



