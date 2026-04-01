Three minors identified after homophobic attack on teacher

The teacher had previously received hate messages and manipulated images with sexual content.

Following the homophobic attack on a teacher in Andratx, the Guardia Civil has identified three minors. The teacher had previously received insulting messages, hate messages, and manipulated images with sexual content via at least two fake profiles—targeted because of his sexual orientation. It is still unclear whether they sent the insulting emails and photo montages themselves or are indirectly connected to the case. The investigation is ongoing, and further individuals involved are not being ruled out.

Following the homophobic attack on a teacher in Andratx, the Guardia Civil has identified three minors. The teacher had previously received insulting messages, hate messages, and manipulated images with sexual content via at least two fake profiles—targeted because of his sexual orientation. It is still unclear whether they sent the insulting emails and photo montages themselves or are indirectly connected to the case. The investigation is ongoing, and further individuals involved are not being ruled out.

Source: inselradio.com



