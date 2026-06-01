Visit Sa Dragonera Island

A boat trip is the perfect way to cool down on a hot day in Mallorca, and it becomes even more enjoyable when it means visiting somewhere new, such as Sa Dragonera, the sixth-largest island in the Balearics.

The island is a protected natural park off the coast of Sant Elm in the southwest, from where boat trips run several times a day from Tuesday to Sunday. The distance to Sa Dragonera is less than a kilometre, and the crossing takes 15-20 minutes. There are also excursions to the island from Paguera, Santa Ponça, and Camp de Mar.

Sa Dragonera is uninhabited by humans but it’s home to a wide variety of birds, so take binoculars if you’re into birding. You’ll find large colonies of Eleonora’s falcons and Balearic shearwaters. Sa Dragonera is also famous for its Lilford’s wall lizards and Moorish geckoes, which it’s forbidden for visitors to feed.

Even if you’re not particularly interested in the flora and fauna of this special island, you’ll appreciate its tranquillity and opportunities for walking, swimming, or simply relaxing until your boat arrives to take you back. Overnight stays are not allowed on Sa Dragonera.

There’s no café or bar on Sa Dragonera, so take everything you may need with you for your day there, including plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen, a hat, and your camera.