Wine Days in Mallorca

Discover the wines and wineries of Mallorca’s Binissalem Designation of Origin during the annual event known as Wine Days. From May 22nd to 31st, you can take part in the wine tastings, winery visits, gastronomic, and cultural events planned for this year’s Wine Days programme.

Although these activities take place in the region of the Binissalem DO, the launch event – Wine Days Festival – is held on Friday, 22nd, in Palma, in the atmospheric setting of the Sant Francesc cloister in the Old Town. Visit this venue to discover wines from eleven bodegas with the Binissalem DO, enjoy tapas, and experience live music. Wine Days Festival takes place from 18:30h to 22:30h, and you can get your tickets in advance for 5€ or 7€ at the entrance on the day.

Other activities for Wine Days include E-bike rides through the Jaume de Puntiró vineyards, with a wine tasting and snack. On Sunday, 24th, rice master chef Kike Marti from the Spanish Cooking Association will don his apron for the lunchtime wine-and-rice event at Bodegas José Ferrer. You may be interested in the private wine ‘afterwork’ at Celler Sebastià Pastor, or the sunset wine event in the beautiful setting of Biniagual.